Tottenham Transfer News: Fabio Paratici working on swap deal for big-money star

According to reports from The Athletic, Director of Football Fabio Paratici is hoping to engineer a swap deal for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ndombele?

It was recently revealed that Ndombele is hoping to leave Tottenham this summer and Fabrizio Romano clarified the club's stance earlier this week, explaining that Spurs are looking to offload him and fellow Frenchman Moussa Sissoko.

It appears we could see some progress on that front in the next few days. In The Athletic's report providing extra context on the situation, it is claimed that Paratici is hoping to 'engineer' a swap deal for Ndombele.

Why is Ndombele looking to leave Spurs?

The Athletic's report explains that an omission from Tottenham's starting XI in the League Cup final triggered his desire to seek pastures new this summer.

It's explained that after Ndombele was dropped for Harry Winks and then left on the bench as Spurs lost to Manchester City, his performance levels in training waned - leaving Ryan Mason with little reason to bring him back into the side.

Ndombele's last start for Spurs was actually in Mason's first game as interim manager, way back at the end of April. He hasn't featured at all in pre-season or competitively since the start of Tottenham's 2021/22 campaign.

Who could Tottenham swap Ndombele for?

As things stand, probably the most likely candidate is Weston McKennie.

The Independent have reported on Juventus' interest in the USA midfielder and suggested that a swap deal involving Ndombele could be possible, although the Serie A giants would prefer cash.

McKennie scored five goals for Juventus in Serie A last season and looks a promising talent at the age of 22, while the Old Lady are the calibre of club that would appeal to Ndombele.

According to The Athletic, Ndombele believes he can seal a move to a team of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich's ilk.

Has Ndombele been a success at Spurs?

Not particularly. He is Tottenham's club-record signing at £54m and yet struggled for impact during his debut season, making only twelve Premier League starts.

Last term was a marked improvement with 28 starts in the top flight and five goal involvements to show for it, but Ndombele has rarely looked like the potential world-beater Tottenham were supposed to be getting from Lyon two years ago.

Now seemingly desperate to move on, a swap deal might be the best outcome for all involved.

