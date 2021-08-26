Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lets go back to UFC 229.

Chaos errupted after Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor and all hell broke loose.

This week, a video emerged of the conversation Dana White and Khabib had whilst police and security surrounded the octagon.

White believed fans inside the T-Mobile Arena would have thrown 'sh*t' into the Octagon, if he wrapped the UFC lightweight title around Khabib’s waist.

The UFC president told Nurmagomedov: "This is what I believe, if I put this belt on you -everybody's gonna start throwing sh*t into the Octagon."

'The Eagle' replied: "Brother, I ready for this!"

White hit back: "Other people might get hurt."

The UFC boss eventually had his way, with Nurmagomedov escorted out of the cage to the dressing room without having the belt put on him following his title defense.

He reluctantly left the cage with local police, security guards and commissioners escorting him to the back.

It's nearly three years since Nurmagomedov and McGregor's team brawled, but the incident remains etched in MMA history.

Khabib spoke to Mike Tyson about the infamous moment, Nurmagomedov explained: "Okay, when I catch his neck and I choke him like he tap you know.

"And I think hey, you bring like thousands people from Ireland here from different part of world, and you tap in front of them.

"And you talk like about warrior or something like this? How you can tap? Go sleep. Go sleep."

On attacking Dillon Danis, he added: "And he tap and I was like, okay, it's not enough. I need something you know, like.

"And I see some his corners like talk with me and I think oh, I have to bite his heart you know."

