West Ham Transfer News: Medical completed ahead of deal with Premier League rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma is edging closer to completing his move to West Ham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Enter GiveAway

What has Romano said in his latest update on Zouma?

Taking to Twitter on Thursday lunchtime, Romano confirmed that Zouma completed his medical this morning, and he is now on the verge of joining the Irons.

He wrote: "Chelsea and West Ham are in direct contact to prepare Kurt Zouma paperworks as soon as possible. Personal terms and medical completed today morning - agents details to be agreed soon."

Real Madrid TABLE BID for Kylian Mbappe! Get all the details on The Football Terrace...

Has this move been a long time coming?

It has.

West Ham have been linked with Zouma for a number of weeks but have struggled to make a major breakthrough during this period. As late as yesterday, it was being reported that there were still some issues that needed to be ironed out before the move was given the green light.

However, these problems appear to have been solved, and the transfer finally looks like it is going to go through.

Could Zouma be ready to play this weekend?

That seems unlikely.

West Ham travel to St Mary's to take on Southampton on Saturday, and with the final details of the deal for Zouma being wrapped up, that match might come just a touch too soon for him.

As long as there are no further hiccups, though, it looks like this move will be finalised shortly, which should mean that Zouma is ready to go straight into the team after the international break.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

Can Zouma be the commanding figure to take West Ham to the next level?

West Ham have started the new season in sparkling form, scoring eight goals on their way to securing maximum points from their opening two league games.

However, they have looked a little fragile at the back as they have shipped three goals in these matches. If West Ham want to build on their sixth place finish from last season and potentially push for a Champions League berth this term they will need to tighten up at the back.

Having been on Chelsea's book for the last seven years, Zouma has gained invaluable experience at the highest level, winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League back in May.

His know-how could allow him to become a leader at the back for West Ham, and give them the best chance possible of competing with the best sides in the country again this year.

News Now - Sport News