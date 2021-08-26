Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This week, Daniel Cormier listed his top five must see UFC fighters.

The list contains some surprising names, especially when you consider some of the bad blood Cormier has had with certain members of the roster of late.

However, he put personal grievances aside and compiled a pretty intimidating list.

5. Ronda Rousey

One of the baddest women on the planet, the former superstar had her last UFC fight in 2016 which ended in defeat to Amanda Nunes. Cormier has had high praise for Rousey since her move to WWE.

He said in an interview back in 2020 “It’s an excellent tactic on part of the former UFC woman’s Champ.”

4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

The recently retired UFC superstar defeated Justin Gaethje with a dominant performance and subsequently retired from fighting in the Octagon.

Cormier and Khabib had trained together before and DC said that the Eagle was ‘like a little brother’.

3. Georges St-Pierre

UFC hall of famer and an all time great, Georges St-Pierre comes in at number 3. The Canadian retired two years ago and only has two losses to his name. In a recent interview, Cormier had this to say about GSP.

“St-Pierre always threw this strike man. I used to try and do this, but it was terrible, I was never good at it. When people throw the superman punch, they usually throw the right hand.

"You’ve always seen it on the right side. ‘GSP’ would throw lead-leg superman punch and then he would throw a lot of outside leg kicks after.”

2. Brock Lesnar

Brock’s last fight in UFC was back in 2016 against Mark Hunt and has yet not returned to the Octagon since. It looks even more unlikely as Lesnar returned at WWE Summerslam last Saturday night.

1. Conor McGregor

Whilst talking to ESPN, Cormier said: "The person that draws in the most eyeballs is the most must-watch guy the sport has ever seen,

"McGregor has – I don't know – four of the top five grossing pay-per-views of all time. So if got to take a number one pick and you're building an organization for success, you gotta take Conor McGregor."

Cormier and McGregor have had misunderstandings lately but that doesn’t stop DC from putting the Notorious at number one.

That finishes Cormier’s list. Who would you put in your top five must see UFC fighters?

