It's no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar asked to be put on the bench for their season opener against Udinese last weekend while he searches for a move away.

There has been intense speculation of a potential move to Manchester City in the past few days.

A move to The Citizens would, of course, be highly controversial.

Ronaldo is a club legend at Manchester United having spent six successful seasons there from 2003-2009.

Fans of the Red Devils will no doubt be unimpressed should he complete a move to City.

But Ronaldo has taken a big step to becoming a City player on Thursday afternoon.

It has been reported by various outlets, including Spanish publication AS, that Ronaldo has agreed personal terms with The Citizens.

Ronaldo has agreed to sign until 2023, a deal which will see him earn around €15 million-per-year net.

The deal will take place if Juventus and Man City agree terms for the player.

The Old Lady are willing to let the superstar leave as they want him off the wage. But they are don't want to let him go for nothing and are demanding €25m for his services.

City, however, are thought to be unwilling to part with a fee for the 36-year-old.

Instead, they have offered to swap Raheem Sterling in exchange for Ronaldo.

Juventus aren't overwhelmed at the prospect at signing Sterling. They need a centre-forward and want Gabriel Jesus in return.

Jose Mendes is currently in Turin to 'fix the matter as soon as possible'. He will travel to England in the next few hours to 'close the operation.'

Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes has also tweeted that the transfer is now a 'done deal'.

What an absolutely incredible transfer window this has been.

