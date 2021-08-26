Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight world champion, once bursted into a former president’s office and accused him of “f*****g” his wife.

The outlandish story is detailed in “TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald” by Tim O’ Brien - the book which covers the life and ins and outs of the businessman-turned-President’s journey.

Allegedly, ‘Iron Mike’ questioned Trump, saying: “Could I ask you, are you f*****g my wife?”

Trump, then understandably shook up, is then quoted by O’Brien to have said post-meeting: “Now, if I froze, I’m dead. You would have zero chance.

“Here’s the heavyweight champion of the world, and he’s a solid piece of f*****g armour!”

The wife in question at this time was Robin Givens, Tyson’s spouse from 1988 to 1989.

Whilst it’s unreported what Trump actually responded to the accusation, it’s clear that whatever happened, left no bad blood between the pair.

In fact, the two seem to be on friendly terms; back inMay when Tyson uploaded a training video to social media, Trump responded with: “Keep punching, Mike.”

The friendship even goes as far back to 1988, when Trump organised Tyson’s bout vs. the undefeated Michael Spinks on June 27. The fight, unsurprisingly, went in Tyson’s favour.

He gained the victory through a first-round TKO and therefore crowned himself as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Following the fight, in July of the same year, the duo also made headlines when Trump became Tyson's chief advisor - although the deal ended up to only be short lived.

And in the boxer’s personal life, he was able to move on from the drama causing marriage.

He’s now married to Lakiha Spencer and has been since 2009, with the couple since having two children together.

News Now - Sport News