Social media excited by all-new UFL football game set to rival FIFA and eFootball

Football fans across the globe have been reacting to news that an all-new football game, UFL, will be making its way onto the scene.

Similar to eFootball, it will be a free-to-play game and has carried the slogan "fair to play", which until now, is a rather subjective term that could mean several things.

West Ham United's London Stadium was heavily featured and has now appeared on the club's official website as one of its partners.

UFL joins FIFA, eFootball and even Goals as part of the raft of football games currently on the market, and was one of dozens of announcements and reveals at Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

Social media reacts to UFL

Many on Twitter were excited by the official announcement that was made by UFL, with many curious about what they can expect.

Those that commented below are hoping that there is a vast difference from FIFA, where some feel they have spent too much money over the years.

Here are some of the best comments - even from a famous face that you might recognise:

