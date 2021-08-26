Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC Star Conor McGregor built eight homes for vulnerable people in his home country, Ireland, back in 2019.

Recently, the fighter has been making sport headlines over his previous fights and Twitter antics, but it’s important to note the incredible gesture of generosity the Irishman showed two years ago, from the goodness of his own heart.

McGregor is known for bringing in the money, in fact, he even topped the Forbes list of highest paid athletes for the past year with a remarkable $180m, compared to Lionel Messi in second place with $140m.

For sports fans, it likely comes as no surprise, as McGregor knows how to put on a show, and if you take a look at the highest buyrates for UFC pay-per-view events, he is the one man dominating the list.

‘The Notorious’ is a proud Irishman and regularly expresses his love for where he came from, which is also what spurred him on to his choice of building the houses, as he said in a post on Instagram: “Ireland forever! Ireland first! Ireland always!” when he has a look on the site in which he’d have the houses made.

“Walking around this land and these homes today, meeting all the neighbours, knowing that soon there will be families living here, creating their own memories and building back their lives, gives me great pride.”

McGregor was born and raised in Crumlin, Dublin in a family of five. He is widely praised for his journey throughout his career, due to the fact he did it all himself and worked his way up.

His determination, matched with his elite ability and talent in MMA is what made him the global superstar he is today.

Whilst sports fans nowadays have mixed views on the star, his decision to house vulnerable families is one that everybody can agree is an admirable act of kindness.

