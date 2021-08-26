Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano delivers major "here-we-go" update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kurt Zouma is on the verge of completing a move to West Ham, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kurt Zouma?

Romano reported earlier this morning that Zouma had completed a medical with the east London club.

The Irons had been linked with the French defender for some time previously, so news of a move finally progressing ahead of next week's transfer deadline hardly came as a surprise.

Now, it seems Zouma's exit from Chelsea is imminent, with Romano reporting that only 'final agent details' stand in the way of a deal being completed.

What has Romano said about Zouma leaving Chelsea?

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Romano told his followers: "Kurt Zouma to West Ham, done deal and here-we-go!

"Paperworks now completed between Chelsea and West Ham, deal at signing stage - final agents details to be sorted and then official.

"Fee: €30m. Chelsea are now ready to jump into Koundé deal final stages."

What are Zouma's stats for Chelsea?

Zouma has made 151 appearances for Chelsea since arriving from St. Etienne in 2014.

However, the powerful centre-back has struggled to hold down a guaranteed spot in the starting XI and has only ever made 25 Premier League starts for them in a single season.

Zouma has also spent time out on loan with Stoke City and Everton, registering 32 and 29 Premier League starts for those clubs respectively.

The 26-year-old did net an impressive five times from centre-back for the Blues last term, however that hasn't been enough ensure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

What will Chelsea do next in the transfer market?

As Romano suggests, Zouma's exit is seemingly tied to Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

They had even initially proposed a cash-plus-Zouma deal to land the France international, however the La Liga side refused the offer and disagreed with Chelsea's £30m valuation of the defender.

They may well have been right to do so. According to Romano, Zouma's move to West Ham is worth €30m, which works out at roughly £25.7m.

Nonetheless, that is money Chelsea will put towards agreeing a deal to sign Sevilla's 22-year-old, who can operate at centre-half or right-back.

Any more Chelsea outgoings?

Tiemoue Bakayoko is on the verge of sealing a move to AC Milan, while it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater or Baba Rahman leave the Blues before the transfer window slams shut next week.



All three were loaned out by the west Londoners last season.





