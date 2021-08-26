Saints Row: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-order and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saints Row is coming back and we have compiled all of the information that you need regarding the all-new reboot.

Volition, the game's developers revealed during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, adding a smart new addition to the series and there has not been a new title since 2013.

But after eight years, it is being revived and showcased in gorgeous next-generation form - taking place in the new city of Santo Ileso that takes inspiration from the southwest of the United States.

Enough talk! Here is everything that you need to know about Saints Row:

Latest News

Any news regarding Saints Row will appear here in due course.

Release Date

Saints Row will be released on 25th February 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Trailer

Here is the first trailer that was unveiled during Gamescom's Opening Night Live (via IGN):

Gameplay

The game is a reboot, which means that its story will be stand-alone and will not coincide with any of the other games in the series.

Cited by Inverse, the chief creative officer of Deep Silver Volition said:

“This is a chance for us to go back to our origins and get back to that more contemporary crime angle, that we love and what Saints Row is known for.”

Players of the previous Saints Row games were literally taken all over the planet to navigate and negotiate missions successfully - even hell! This left the developers with no choice but to completely reboot the game.

Boone continued:

“It was a great opportunity for us to tell the story we wanted to tell and most importantly tell a story that is contemporary that we think the people will relate to. What that means is, that could be everything from imagining the kind of debt that people deal with these days, student loans, the kinds of things you want to be able to do for the American Dream; imagine if you were in that world and you could form your own criminal empire.”

Details regarding gameplay are yet to be disclosed. But if these comments are anything to go by, we could be in for an exciting addition to the series.

We will update this section as soon as more information is revealed in the coming months.

Pre-Order

At this time, no details have been disclosed regarding pre-order details. But fear not, we will provide all of the latest information to you once it is available.

