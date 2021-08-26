Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on a sensational move to Manchester City.

The Portuguese superstar is in the last year of his contract at Juventus and it appears he does not want to continue with the Italian club in 2021/22.

Unsurprisingly, the reports of Ronaldo potentially returning to Manchester are sparking a lot of debate across social media.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's ties to Manchester United mean that a move to the blue half of the city would represent a fairly controversial transfer.

Ronaldo evolved into one of the greatest players in the world at Old Trafford and is still viewed by fans as a club legend.

But if the 36-year-old dons the sky blue shirt at the Etihad, their opinion of him will likely change dramatically.

Major Manchester United Update | Football Terrace

So it begs the question; will Ronaldo actually betray United and join City before deadline day?

Well, if multiple reports on Thursday are anything to go by, that appears very likely, but his former teammate Wayne Rooney still believes the transfer will not go ahead due to the Portuguese's legacy with the Red Devils.

“I have my doubts," Rooney told reporters, per The Sun. “Cristiano has a great legacy at United.

“I don’t think he’s going to move to Manchester City. Of course in football you never know and in the past Peter Schmeichel went to City, as did Andrew Cole and Mark Hughes was their manager.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

“But I don’t think somebody with Cristiano’s legacy would do that.”

You may live to regret those words, Wayne.

The prospect of Ronaldo playing for City in 2021/22 is obviously a very exciting one, particularly for English football as a whole.

Despite the fact he's now closer to 40 than he is 30, the forward is still one of the very best athletes in the world and arguably the most marketable of all.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

A Ronaldo return to Manchester would also make the derby between United and City arguably the biggest game in club football.

Who needs El Clasico when you've got Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford in a sky blue jersey with Pep Guardiola as his manager, eh?

1 of 12 Did Manchester United sign Anthony Martial on deadline day in 2015? Yes No

News Now - Sport News