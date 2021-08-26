Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City have confirmed that left-back Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by the club after being charged by police.

The Premier League champions confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon.

City wrote in a statement posted to their official website: "Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A full statement from the Cheshire Police reads: "The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

"Benjamin Mendy, aged 27, has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

"Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 27 August.

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

News Now - Sport News