US Open: Sofia Kenin out of Grand Slam after testing positive for Covid-19

Sofia Kenin is out of the US Open after testing positive for Covid-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

The 22-year-old is a former Australian Open champion and is currently ranked fifth in the world, but has had a year to forget.

Kenin failed to reach beyond the fourth round of any major and has not played since losing in the second round of Wimbledon because of a foot injury.

During this defeat at the All England Club, Kenin hit 41 unforced errors in 45 minutes – a new record in the competition.

The American also parted ways with her father as her coach in May, having been coached by him throughout her career.

It’s remarkable how quickly her fortunes have changed. Just last year she won her first Grand Slam and followed this up by making the final at Roland-Garros.

But the US star now looks like a shadow of her former self and requires some answers as she seeks to rediscover her winning touch.

Kenin described her withdrawal from the US Open as “disappointing news” and released a statement saying she felt fine despite the positive test result.

“Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild," she said on Twitter.

"However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week.

"I plan to spend the next several weeks getting healthy and preparing to play well this fall. Thank you all for supporting me.”

The American has joined many other top stars in pulling out of this year’s event. Serena and Venus Williams both withdrew because of leg injuries, while there are plenty of absentees in the men’s draw as well.

20 time Grand Slam champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had already announced they were done for the season and defending champion Dominic Thiem will not play either because of a wrist problem.

Kenin will be replaced with a losing qualifier, with plenty of Brits vying for a place in the main draw.

The tournament gets underway on Monday, August 24th.

