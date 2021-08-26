Call of Duty Warzone Season 6: Latest News, Release Date. Trailer, Battle Pass, Patch Notes and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Season 5 has not long got underway - but there is no harm in looking towards what could be coming in Season 6 at the same time.

With Verdansk set to say its goodbyes to Warzone, Raven Software are expecting the deserted Ukrainian city to go out with a bang.

As ever, a raft of new cosmetics, features, weapons and skins are expected to come wading in - with some reference to Activision's new title, Vanguard.

Here is everything that we know so far regarding Warzone Season 6:

Latest News

All of the latest news and leaks regarding Warzone Season 6 will appear here in due course. Stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled.

Release Date

While a precise date has not been revealed regarding when Warzone Season 6 will come out, in what will be the final chapter of Verdansk, we expect Season 6 to be released approximately on 8th October 2021.

This is because new seasons tend to launch within eight weeks of each other. But with Vanguard expected to be released on 5th November, these dates could cross over with each other and there could be a change to accommodate Activision's latest creation.

That being said, we will provide further details as we get them.

Trailer

The official trailer for Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 will appear here.

Battle Pass

No details have been revealed at the moment regarding the Battle Pass and what new content will be featured. But fear not, we will update this section once details emerge.

Patch Notes

All of the details regarding the Season 6 update, including a detailed list of patch notes will appear here.

What are your thoughts on Season 6? What do you want to see added into Warzone - or even taken away? Get in touch and let us know!

