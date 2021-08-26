Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles on the brink of signing Premier League midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace are closing in on signing Watford midfielder Will Hughes, as reported by The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news involving Hughes?

It is understood that the Eagles are close to agreeing a deal with their Premier League counterparts worth around £6m, rising towards £10m when add-ons are factored in.

The 26-year-old is now ready to discuss personal terms and carry out his medical prior to finalising his move to Selhurst Park.

What were Hughes' stats last season?

Following Watford's relegation to the Championship in 2019/20, Hughes struggled to force his way into the side in the first part of last term, featuring in just four league games prior to Christmas.

He turned things around in the second half of the season, though, playing in each of Watford's last 26 Championship fixtures of the campaign, and was even named captain on a couple of occasions.

The 6 foot 1 midfielder chipped in with two goals in 2021, as Watford picked up their form after the turn of the year and secured their immediate return to the top-flight.

Who else have Palace signed this summer?

Hughes would be Palace's sixth signing of the summer if the south London club can get the deal over the line.

It has been a busy transfer window for the team, and Hughes would not be the first player to join having thrived in the Championship last season. Palace have also added Michael Olise and Marc Guehi, who shone at Reading and Swansea, respectively, in 2020/21.

This highlights how they seem to be keeping a close eye on the lower divisions, and are not afraid to put their trust in players who are flourishing further down the league pyramid.

Can Hughes fully establish himself as a Premier League player at Palace?

Hughes has made 77 appearances in England's top division during his career, so he is hardly a stranger to playing at the highest level.

Yet he has also featured in 195 Championship matches, signalling that he has not been able to consistently establish himself as a Premier League player over the years.

This could be the time to change that, though. At 26, Hughes appears to be coming into his peak, and playing in a midfield that contains youth in the shape of Conor Gallagher plus the experience of Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur, he has a great chance to settle into Palace's team and show that he is capable of performing in the top-flight for many seasons to come.

