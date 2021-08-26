Derby County Transfer News: Rams man linked with move to Premier League side

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Derby County will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup this weekend when they face arch-rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park.

Despite the fact that the Rams have been forced to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration this summer due to the nature of their transfer embargo, they have managed to make a relatively positive start to the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

Derby backed up their 1-0 victory over Hull City by sealing a respectable point in their clash with Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Having opted to hand some of the club's academy graduates the opportunity to showcase their talent against the Blades earlier this week, Rooney is expected to make a host of changes for the Rams' showdown with Forest.

One of the individuals who is unlikely to feature in this particular clash is David Marshall who has yet to make an appearance for Derby this season due to the presence of Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop.

With the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, the goalkeeper has been linked with a move to a Premier League side.

According to the Daily Mail, Marshall is reportedly on Liverpool's radar whilst Jurgen Klopp's side are also believed to be keeping tabs on Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard.

During his debut season with the Rams, Marshall made 33 appearances for the club in the Championship in which he kept nine clean-sheets.

The shot-stopper went on to feature on three occasions for Scotland at Euro 2020 as his country were eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Liverpool are currently able to call upon the services of Alisson Becker, Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher, it would be somewhat of a shock if they opted to make a move for Marshall.

Whilst Derby may be willing to part ways with the keeper in the coming days in order to free up some space to potentially draft in a new player, they may have to look elsewhere for a potential suitor.

For Marshall's sake, it could be argued that he should be seeking a permanent move away from Pride Park as he is no longer guaranteed regular first-team football at Derby.

Providing that the Rams are able to maintain their consistency this season, they may not necessarily miss Marshall if he does decide to end his stint at the club.

Read More - Summer transfer window: Who will move this summer?

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News