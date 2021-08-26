Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Champions League draw for the 2021/22 group stages has been complete.

With the final 32 teams competing in Europe's premier competition confirmed by the conclusion of the play-off games this week, we can finally look forward to the tournament proper.

Fans will get to see whether Chelsea can retain their title as European champions or another one of the continent's juggernauts, perhaps Lionel Messi's PSG, can snatch their crown this season.

2021/22 Champions League

And with fellow contenders like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool all hungry to lift 'Big Ears' in May, we are guaranteed to enjoy truly world-class action across 2021/22.

However, before any European titan can start dreaming of glory at the Krestovsky Stadium, they will need to navigate the group stages for which the draw is so often critical.

Besides, you only need to look at the fact that Inter Milan, who went on to win Serie A, fell at the first hurdle last season having wound up in the same group as Real Madrid.

Major Manchester United Update (Football Terrace)

Champions League group stage draw

And each of the 32 teams were well aware that they could find themselves in a 'Group of Death' of their own when they arrived for this season's draw, which was held on Thursday in Istanbul.

With Branislav Ivanović and Michael Essien helping UEFA with proceedings, fans were on tenterhooks as the future of their beloved clubs' European journey were revealed to the world.

You can check out the full 2021/22 Champions League group-stage draw down below:

Group A

1. Manchester City

2. Paris Saint-Germain

3. RB Leipzig

4. Club Brugge

Group B

1. Atletico Madrid

2. Liverpool

3. FC Porto

4. AC Milan

Group C

1. Sporting Lisbon

2. Borussia Dortmund

3. Ajax

4. Besiktas

Group D

1. Inter Milan

2. Real Madrid

3. Shakhtar Donetsk

4. Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

1. Bayern Munich

2. Barcelona

3. Benfica

4. Dynamo Kyiv

Group F

1. Villarreal

2. Manchester United

3. Atalanta

4. Young Boys

Group G

1. Lille

2. Sevilla

3. Red Bull Salzburg

4. Wolfsburg

Group H

1. Chelsea

2. Juventus

3. Zenit St. Petersburg

4. Malmo

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Blockbuster fixtures

Woof. There's plenty to unpack there.

Perhaps the most eye-grabbing narrative is that Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could be locking horns for the second consecutive season if the latter does indeed complete a move to City.

PSG and the Citizens form one of the toughest groups in the competition alongside RB Leipzig and a Club Brugge side that will take any point they can get in amongst a trio of top contenders.

There are also eye-catching match-ups in the form of Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, Chelsea vs Juventus, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich and a reunion between Manchester United and Villarreal.

So, there we have it, the remaining Champions League fixtures of 2021 have been revealed to the world and we can't wait to see how Europe's biggest clubs stack up against each other.

There really is no competition in world football quite like it and we're now just a few weeks away from the journey to St. Petersburg commencing, so crack a smile because it's time to get excited.

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News