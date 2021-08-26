UFL Game: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, PS5, Xbox and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's safe to say that the entire gaming community was not expecting UFL.

The all-new virtual football title revealed itself to the world during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, along with an exclusive partnership with West Ham United.

Created by Unreal Engine, it will boast a new competitive title that will have the likes of FIFA and eFootball (PES 2022) looking over the shoulders.

Information is limited at this time regarding UFL to which details will be updated accordingly once unveiled.

Here is everything you need to know about UFL:

Latest News

Any news and updates regarding UFL will appear here in due course.

Release Date

At this time, no release date has been confirmed and we are not expecting to hear details for some time. That being said, these predictions could change at any time so stay tuned for any dates regarding UFL's launch.

Trailer

Here is the official trailer that was broadcast during Gamescom's Opening Night Live (via IGN):

Gameplay

Details regarding UFL's gameplay will appear here in due course. With the game having only just been announced, details are scarce at this time.

Will UFL be free-to-play?

The great news is that, yes, UFL will be entirely free-to-play and has been advertised with the slogan "fair to play", which may refer to the possibility of excluding microtransactions.

That being said, it is too early to tell and we will provide more information as we receive it.=

