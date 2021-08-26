Aston Villa Transfer News: Deal could be struck with major club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roma have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi, as revealed by Football Insider.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving El Ghazi?

The Serie A outfit have reportedly opened talks with Villa for El Ghazi, who has spent the last three seasons in England.

It is understood that Roma are ready to offer Villa £15m as they look to wrap up a deal before the transfer window closes next week.

Real Madrid TABLE BID for Kylian Mbappe! Get all the details on The Football Terrace...

What is Villa's transfer plan?

Despite El Ghazi starting the side's opening two league games of the season, the club are prepared to offload him at this stage.

Villa have invested heavily in wide areas this summer, bringing in Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, and they appear convinced that they will have enough on the flanks without El Ghazi moving forwards.

How did El Ghazi perform vs. Barrow?

The Dutch international got off the mark for the season by scoring a penalty against Newcastle last weekend during a 2-0 victory.

He continued his positive form when Villa travelled to Barrow in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. El Ghazi was involved in the team's first four goals, scoring twice and providing two assists for his teammates.

With the result of the game beyond doubt, Dean Smith was able to take the forward off just after the hour mark, and El Ghazi watched the closing stages from the sidelines as Villa went on to secure a convincing 6-0 win to progress to the next round.

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Are Villa making a mistake?

Villa's position on El Ghazi is understandable given how they have spent their money in the transfer window this summer. They look to have done some smart business, replacing Jack Grealish with Buendia and Bailey.

Still, letting El Ghazi go could prove to be a big mistake. The 6 foot 2 attacker was the club's second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League last term, finishing with 10 goals for the campaign, and he started this year promisingly as well. Can Villa really afford to let someone with his output in front of goal leave?

They probably can't. Having received a huge fee for Grealish earlier this month, it seems unlikely that Villa need to sell El Ghazi in the coming days. They would be better off keeping him, as his ability to chip in with important goals could be vital in helping the team build on the mid-table finish that they achieved in 2020/21.

News Now - Sport News