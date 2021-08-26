Sunderland Transfer News: Twist emerges regarding club's pursuit for a new goalkeeper

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sunderland will be looking to build upon their impressive League Cup victory over Blackpool this weekend when they host Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats set up a third-round showdown with Wigan Athletic by beating the Tangerines 3-2 on Tuesday as Aiden O'Brien netted a hat-trick for Lee Johnson's side.

With Sunderland looking to launch a sustained push for promotion in the coming months, it will be intriguing to see whether they opt to make any late moves in the summer transfer window.

One of the players that the Black Cats were linked with last week was goalkeeper Vito Mannone.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a report from Roker Report suggested that Sunderland had entered discussions with AS Monaco over a potential deal for the 33-year-old.

Mannone previously enjoyed a fruitful spell on Wearside as he helped the club reach the League Cup final in 2014 by producing some heroics in their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester United.

However, despite this speculation, a move has yet to materialise for the Italian.

In a fresh update concerning Sunderland's pursuit for a new goalkeeper, it has been revealed that they may now be looking elsewhere.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are reportedly weighing up a move for an alternative option to Mannone who also plays in a foreign league.

Sunderland are currently able to call upon the services of two senior keepers who have both featured for the club this season.

Whilst Lee Burge has made three appearances in the third-tier, fellow shot-stopper Anthony Patterson has been used on two occasions in the League Cup by Johnson.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is an intriguing update as many of the club's supporters would have welcomed a reunion with Mannone.

However, with Sunderland seemingly looking into the possibility of signing another keeper, it will be intriguing to see whether Johnson is able to nail his recruitment.

Whilst it may take some time for a player from a foreign league to adapt to life in League One if he has never played at this level before, the arrival of a fresh face may have a positive impact on the club's fortunes.

Burge and Patterson could potentially step up their performance levels if they receive some added competition for a place in Sunderland's starting eleven which in turn may play a role in helping their side push on in League One.

