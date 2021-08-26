Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the past couple of years, Joe Hart's stock in the footballing world has plummeted.

The former England international was once a world-class goalkeeper and he enjoyed a lot of success during his time with Manchester City.

But after his sub-par displays at Euro 2016 on international duty, the shot-stopper's career started deteriorating at a rapid rate.

The 34-year-old left City for Burnley in 2018, where he spent two unsuccessful years before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

It didn't work for him in north London either, which resulted in Hart moving to Celtic this summer.

At first, it looked as if the switch to Glasgow was exactly what the Englishman needed, but his error-free performances unfortunately haven't lasted too long.

On Thursday night, Hart started in Celtic's Europa League qualifier away at AZ Alkmaar and in the sixth-minute of the game, he made a horrendous mistake.

Hart was painfully slow to react to a ball that was bouncing towards his penalty area, which allowed Zakaria Aboukhlal to swoop in and snatch it.

The Moroccan then finished the opportunity to make it 1-1 and cancel out Kyogo Furuhasi's opening goal for Celtic.

Take a look at Hart's error here...

Video: Hart's first Celtic howler

Europa League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Why was Hart so slow to the ball?!

If goalkeeper had just sprinted for less than a second, he would have been able to clear the ball from danger with ease.

Shortly before the half-time break, a Carl Starfelt own goal put AZ Alkmaar 2-1 up on the night and only 3-2 behind on aggregate.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

