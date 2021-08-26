Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles offered chance to sign serial winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace have been linked with signing PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, as reported by Foot Mercato.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kurzawa?

The 13-cap France international has reportedly been offered to the Eagles, with the transfer deadline now less than a week away.

Kurzawa has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe this summer, as both Galatasaray and Lyon have made unsuccessful moves for the 28-year-old since the beginning of the window.

What is Kurzawa's record at PSG?

Since joining PSG in 2015, Kurzawa has racked up 153 appearances for the French side, registering 14 goals and 23 assists. He has become a serial winner with the club.

In his six seasons in the capital, the full-back has won four league titles, while also lifting the Coupe de France on five occasions, and the Coupe de la Ligue four times.

How has he started this season?

The 6 foot defender has had a difficult start to the 2021/22 season. In the side's opening league match against Troyes he was left on the bench, as Mauricio Pochettino opted to start Abdou Diallo at left-back instead, despite Diallo spending most his career to date as a central defender.

This highlights how Kurzawa seems to have fallen down the pecking order at PSG, and may now be deemed surplus to requirements by the club. To make matters worse, he is also battling a calf problem at the moment, which kept him out of the team's game against Brest last Friday.

Would Kurzawa be a good addition to Palace's squad?

Kurzawa turns 29 next month, and having spent over half a decade at one of the best clubs in Europe, he would bring a wealth of experience to Selhurst Park if he does move to south London in the coming days.

This could be even more valuable given that Patrick Vieira's side have signed a number of youngsters this summer such as Michael Olise, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher. These exciting talents need established players to learn from - Kurzawa certainly fits into the latter category.

There may be a slight concern that Palace have already made some major alterations to their backline this summer by bringing in Guehi and Joachim Andersen. Too much change could be detrimental to the team's progress.

Still, the Premier League outfit would benefit from adding a left-back to their squad after Patrick van Aanholt departed the club earlier this summer, so signing a player with a winning mentality such as Kurzawa could turn out to be an excellent piece of business if they can pull it off.

