Wolves Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on rising star

Wolves are interested in signing Lille centre-back Sven Botman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What has Romano said about interest in Sven Botman?

The transfer expert has claimed that the Premier League side are ready to make a move for Botman, while also confirming that they could face competition for his signature from Sevilla.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, Romano wrote: "Wolverhampton want Sven Botman as new centre back, also Sevilla are in the race. Wolves are prepared to open talks with Lille."

What were Botman's stats last season?

Botman played a pivotal role in helping Lille secure their first league title in a decade last term.

The 21-year-old rising star started all but one of the side's matches in Ligue 1, as the team conceded just 23 goals all season to finish one point clear of PSG.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 4 defender made 119 clearances, completed 57 interceptions and blocked 21 shots when in league action. These numbers were good enough to see him feature inside the top two in each of these categories when compared with his teammates.

What's been said about Botman?

Having only moved to Lille from Ajax in July 2020, Botman took little time to find his feet, and his consistent performances earned him praise from his centre-back partner Jose Fonte earlier this year.

Speaking to talkSPORT back in February, Fonte said of Botman: “He is a top player.

“I must say I was surprised when he first arrived. I wasn’t expecting this level of quality, I was expecting a youngster with potential, but the guy is very composed; he’s mature for his age.

“He’s a defender, and by that I mean he likes to defend; he likes to play simple, he’s strong, he’s tall, he wins his duels, he doesn’t over-complicate the game, he’s good on the ball, left-footed.

“He’s been doing extremely well since he arrived so yeah, no wonder there’s interest in him."

Would this be a good signing for Wolves?

It looks that way.

Botman's displays over the last 12 months have established him as one of the finest young centre-backs in Europe right now. Lille essentially won the league thanks to their backline last season, as they were only the fourth-highest scorers in the division but had the best defensive record.

Therefore, if Botman does move to Molineux, he would likely be able to tighten up Wolves' defence as well.

Furthermore, playing alongside a vocal and experienced player in Conor Coady could help him settle into life quickly in England, and help him continue to develop his game to build on the potential that he has already shown.

