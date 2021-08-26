Everton Transfer News: Toffees talent wanted by Euro giants

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus are showing significant interest in signing Everton forward Moise Kean, according to Calciomercato.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kean?

Speculation is mounting that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the Italian giants in the coming days after he was surprisingly left out of the team's starting XI for their opening league game against Udinese on Sunday.

If the Portuguese winger does leave the club, it has been reported that Juventus have identified Kean as his potential replacement.

How did Kean fare in his last spell at Juventus?

If Kean does move to Juventus, it would be his second spell at the club. Having come through the youth ranks in Turin, he made his first-team debut back in 2016.

He struggled to cement himself in the side after this point, making just 21 appearances for the club in total.

However, in his final season in Italy in 2018/19, he showed glimpses of his undoubted potential as he scored six goals in 13 matches, which included netting against AC Milan and bagging a brace at home to Udinese.

What happened in Kean's latest outing for Everton?

The 21-year-old was handed a rare start for Everton in their Carabao Cup clash with Huddersfield on Tuesday evening. He failed to make the most of his opportunity.

As per WhoScored, Kean had the fewest number of touches (25) out of all of Everton's starters, and he was then sent off just before the hour mark after an altercation with Duane Holmes.

Fortunately for Kean, the Toffees managed to cope without him, and went on to win the game 2-1, but it was a disastrous night for the Italian striker that he will want to forget in a hurry.

Is it time for Everton to move Kean on permanently?

Kean had a strong campaign on loan at PSG last season, scoring 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances. Heading into this season, there may have been optimism that he could shine at Goodison Park.

However, he has played just a single minute in Everton's first two league games, and it seems that he has fallen down the pecking order following the signings of Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend. The Merseyside club have plenty of options out wide, and it is hard to see Kean getting into the team ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front any time soon.

Kean is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, and given that it appears that he will not be central to Rafael Benitez's plans this year, it may be time for Everton to offload him before the transfer window closes.

