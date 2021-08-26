Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the past few days, it's become abundantly clear that Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar is now in the last year of his contract at the French club and he evidently does not want to renew.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe wants Real Madrid only, whether that be this summer or next.

And it looks as if the Frenchman's wish is finally going to come true in 2021, despite the fact a bid of €160 million from Los Blancos was rejected by PSG earlier in the week.

That's because Spanish publication Marca are now reporting that Mbappe's move to the Spanish capital is virtually a done deal.

It's said that PSG are ready to accept a bid of €170 million + €10 million in add-ons for the player and that the transfer of the 22-year-old is 'imminent'.

It could even be announced by the two European super-clubs as early as Friday.

Wow. So it looks as if Real Madrid are going to possess an attack that contains Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard in 2021/22.

Could that be the best front three in Europe? It's certainly up there and can compete with the one made up of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Angel Di Maria at PSG.

Mbappe has scored goals for fun in France over the past few seasons, with the 2020/21 campaign one of his finest to date.

In 47 games across competitions for PSG, the fleet-footed striker netted an astonishing 42 goals and contributed 11 assists.

He's a Ballon d'Or winner in the making and is a player capable of filling the void left by the great Cristiano Ronaldo when he departed Madrid in 2018.

With Mbappe in the team, Real Madrid are going to be serious contenders for the Champions League this season.

