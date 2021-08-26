Tottenham 'offered transfer deal' for eight-goal midfielder - Fabrizio Romano

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Houssem Aouar, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Houssem Aouar?

Aouar was a name doing the rounds earlier in the summer as Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for the Lyon midfielder.

It was claimed that the Gunners had even tabled an opening offer for Aouar and Romano has suggested an Arsenal move could well happen before the summer deadline.

However, the transfer journalist has also made Spurs a figure in the race to land the Frenchman, with the Lilywhites apparently 'offered' the chance to sign him.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Aouar moving to Spurs?

Seemingly responding to reports from Sky Sports claiming Aouar is a target for the north London club, Romano revealed that Tottenham have been offered the 23-year-old.

However, the journalist also warned that talks are not underway as Aouar isn't a priority for the Lilywhites as things stand.

He told his followers on Twitter: "Tottenham have been offered the chance of signing Houssem Aouar as new midfielder, Arsenal too.

"First answer from Spurs has been clear: he’s NOT a priority, so no talks and no bid as of now. Same for McKennie…but Aouar will be one to keep an eye on till the end."

Could Aouar become a priority for Tottenham?

That remains to be seen, but some outgoings before the end of the transfer window could soon change things.

Spurs want to offload Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko before next week's deadline, and getting rid of both would naturally open up a spot for another midfielder in Tottenham's squad.

Then again, although Romano initially cast doubt over a deal, Tottenham have since been linked elsewhere with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

So even if Spurs make room for an extra engine room recruit, Aouar may not be at the top of the club's wishlist.

How has Aouar performed for Lyon?

Aouar has established himself as an incredibly promising talent since making his Lyon debut back in 2017.

The 23-year-old has gone on to make 173 appearances for the club, notching up 32 goals and 32 assists.

That includes a return of eight goals in all competitions last season, including seven in the French top flight.

So far this term he's found one assist in three games, while producing impressive averages of 3.3 shots, 1.7 key passes and 4 successful dribbles per match.

Aouar's potential is obvious so as Romano warns, don't be too surprised if Tottenham end up moving for him late in the transfer window.

