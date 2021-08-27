Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of signing for Real Madrid.

On Thursday evening, Spanish publication Marca reported that Paris Saint-Germain were ready to accept Los Blancos' enormous offer of €170 million + €10 million in add-ons.

That really is an incredible amount of money, especially when you factor in that Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at PSG.

However, while that is the case, it's also easy to understand why Real Madrid are flexing their financial muscle to acquire the player.

At the age of just 22, Mbappe is already one of the best footballers on the planet and has scored goals at a frightening rate with PSG since he arrived at the club.

In his 174 appearances for the Parisian outfit across all competitions, the lighting-quick forward has netted 133 goals and contributed 64 assists.

That's a phenomenal record and Mbappe is also a player who delivers in big games.

One such example of that came in last season's Champions League, when the French striker scored a hat-trick against Barcelona at Camp Nou to help secure a 4-1 win for PSG.

That night in Catalonia, Mbappe was simply unplayable and during the game, the future Ballon d'Or winner also showed that he is not one to shirk away from confrontation.

At one point in the match, the possibly soon-to-be Real Madrid player was involved in a rather heated exchange with Jordi Alba and due to the fact the game was played without fans, microphones picked up what was said.

Take a look at footage of the incident here...

Video: Mbappe vs Alba

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Per The Mirror, Alba first told Mbappe: "You are getting too big for your boots."

Mbappe then appeared to respond by twice telling the left-back in perfect Spanish: "In the streets I will kill you."

Gerard Pique stepped in and said: "Who are you going to kill? Who are you going to kill?"

The Barcelona centre-back then added: "He's learning... the kid is learning."

Well, that's one way to make yourself even more popular among Real Madrid fans...

If Mbappe's move to the Spanish capital is completed before deadline day, we have the striker's reunion with Alba to look forward to and this time, it'd be in an El Clasico setting.

That'd be a nice and calm affair, right?

