Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds linked with swoop for 6ft 1inch forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the pressure starting to mount on Chris Hughton, it will be intriguing to see whether the Nottingham Forest manager is able to turn things around at the City Ground.

After meandering their way to a 17th place finish in the second-tier standings earlier this year, the Reds would have been hoping to bring a feel good factor back to the club during the opening weeks of the new term.

However, Forest have instead suffered four consecutive league defeats and currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Despite the fact that they were relatively toothless in-front of goal last season, the Reds have yet to bolster their options in the centre-forward position.

With time now running out for Hughton to seal deals, he will need to act quickly in order to address this particular issue.

Ahead of his side's crunch clash with Derby County this weekend, the 62-year-old has been linked with a potential swoop for a player who featured regularly in Ligue 2 during the previous campaign.

According to Foot Mercato, Forest have contacted Guingamp over the possibility of sealing a deal for forward Matthias Phaeton.

The 21-year-old is also understood to be attracting interest from French outfit Angers.

The six-foot one-inch forward, whose current contract runs until 2023, played 28 games for Guingamp last season as they finished ninth in Ligue 2.

During these aforementioned appearances, Phaeton scored three goals at this level.

The forward has gone on to play four games for Guingamp this season in this division.

1 of 15 Which club has Lewis Grabban scored the most Championship goals for during his career? Nottingham Forest AFC Bournemouth Millwall Reading

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it would be naïve to suggest that Forest do not need to bolster their attacking options, it may turn out to be an error if they sign Phaeton as there is no guarantee that he will be able to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship as he has never played in this division before.

Furthermore, when you consider that the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on four occasions at club level during his career, he may struggle to make a difference for the Reds.

Keeping this in mind, Forest may find it beneficial to switch their attention to signing an individual who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods in the second-tier.

Providing that Hughton is able to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the transfer window, he may be able to transform the club's fortunes later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: Zouma having West Ham medical, Kane staying at Spurs

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News