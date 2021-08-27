Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul is among the many YouTubers who has taken to boxing and has won all of his fights so far.

Having entered the sport, the 24-year-old has trained quite hard to develop the sort of body required for it. However, he wasn't always so well-built.

In fact, when Paul started at Vine, he was a skinny 16-year-old. He ended up garnering over 5 million followers and 2 billion views in the app.

Paul launched his YouTube channel in 2014 which has gone on to amass more than 20 million subscribers over the years.

In the last 7 years, he has grown from a promising internet prodigy to a pretty popular influencer now.

In 2018, Paul entered boxing and took part in a few exhibition fights. His first professional bout came in 2020 against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Paul won the fight in Miami by a technical knockout in the first round.

His second bout was against former basketball player Nate Robinson later that year. Paul defeated the former New York Knicks man via knockout in the second round.

Next up for the Problem Child was former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren in April. Once again, he won via knockout, this time in the first round.

Before his fight against Askren, Paul got into a confrontation with former UFC champion Tyrone Woodley. He got called out by The Chosen One following the bout and some time later, it was decided that the two would face each other in a fight on August 29.

Paul has so far had a very good start to his professional boxing career, having won all of his fights.

However, none of them have come against an established personality in the sport. Even Woodley hasn't been at his best for a while, which has propeled many to label Paul the favourite to win.

The 24-year-old will be eager to make it four out of four this weekend and has a pretty good chance of doing so.

