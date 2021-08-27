Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul isn't someone who shies away from making controversial comments and bold remarks.

He did the same yesterday, stating that boxing is more of a business than sport.

The Problem Child takes on Tyron Woodley this weekend and the two met at a press conference ahead of the fight.

Things were going alright, the two were having a face-off before Paul's camp spoke disrespectfully to Woodley's mother.

This angered the former UFC welterweight champion and he went towards his opponent's entourage before being restrained by security. However, words were exchanged between both parties.

Paul has claimed that people are not willing to admit that boxing is more of a business than a sport. He said:

"I'm just an idiot. I'm having fun, trolling, making fun of the fight game. Everyone takes it too seriously. Maybe people don't wanna admit that this is more of a business than it is a sport."

Frankly speaking, Paul does have a point here and this applies to almost every sport, not just boxing. To keep the sport floating, you need more popularity, and these days, more money equals more popularity.

Fans obviously care a lot more about the sporting side than the financial but there are several people like Paul who always keep the economical factor in mind.

One can argue that whatever trash talk was done by Jake Paul's team after the press conference, was to generate more publicity, was to make the fight look more personal, something which could propel more people to view it and hence, make it more profitable.

The Problem Child has won all of his bouts so far and many have labeled him the favorite to defeat Woodley on Sunday.

However, the former UFC champ will probably be even more determined to get the better of his opponent following the chaos on Thursday.

