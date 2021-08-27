Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is edging closer to a shock move to Manchester City after deciding that he wants to leave Juventus before the transfer window closes.

The 36-year-old wants to leave Serie A after three seasons in Turin and City appear to be the only elite club prepared to sign him.

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly have no interest in signing Ronaldo, despite the fact Kylian Mbappe is poised to complete a big-money move to Real Madrid, while Manchester United have also passed up the opportunity to bring the legendary forward back to Old Trafford.

But after their bid to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane ended in failure, City have turned their attention to Ronaldo.

Pep Guardiola desperately needs a top-level goalscorer after failing to sign Kane to replace Sergio Aguero, who moved to Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer.

And while an ageing Ronaldo wasn’t his first choice, the opportunity to sign one of the greatest goalscorers of all time with just days remaining before the transfer window shuts is one that Guardiola can’t turn down.

Per The Sun, Ronaldo is demanding £510,000 a week to join Man City.

Not only would this make him City’s highest earner, it would also make him the Premier League’s highest earner - and by some distance, too.

The Sun suggest that such a lucrative contract has the potential to “upset others in the squad”.

He would leapfrog the likes of John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and even Kevin De Bruyne into pole position at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner, meanwhile, would drop out the Premier League’s 10 highest earners list.

Enter Giveaway

The Premier League's top 10 earners if Ronaldo signs

This is what the top 10 would look like after Ronaldo’s arrival if City agree to his wage demands…

10. N’Golo Kante | Chelsea (£290,000 a week)

9. Paul Pogba | Manchester United (£290,000 a week)

8. Raheem Sterling | Manchester City (£300,000 a week)

7. Kai Havertz | Chelsea (£310,000 a week)

6. Romelu Lukaku | Chelsea (£325,000 a week)

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Arsenal (£350,000 a week)

4. Jadon Sancho | Manchester United (£350,000 a week)

3. David de Gea | Manchester United (£375,000 a week)

2. Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City (£385,000 a week)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester City (£510,000 a week)

Not bad for a 36-year-old, eh?

News Now - Sport News