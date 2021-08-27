Aston Villa Transfer News: Big-money attacker set for medical

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa forward Wesley is set to depart the club on loan, as reported by journalist Kristof Terreur.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Wesley?

Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Terreur confirmed that the 24-year-old is due to arrive in Belgium in the next few hours, and he will then carry out his medical ahead of a temporary move to Club Brugge, the club who he played for between 2016 and 2019.

Terreur wrote: "Expected in Belgium today: Wesley Moraes. The Aston Villa striker will undergo a medical with Club Brugge. There’s an agreement over a 1-season loan."

Will Jules Kounde's Chelsea move FINALLY go through TODAY? Find out on The Football Terrace...

Is this a surprising departure?

Not at all.

Having completed the signing of Danny Ings earlier this month, Villa now have the former Southampton man and Ollie Watkins to call upon to fill the lone striker role in Dean Smith's 4-2-3-1 system.

Wesley has played just a single minute from the bench in Villa's opening two league games, and it is hard to see him moving ahead of Ings or Watkins in the pecking order in the coming months, so it is probably best that he is moving away to try to get some regular game time.

What are Wesley's stats for Villa?

Having joined the Villans in 2019, Wesley made a promising start to life at the club, by netting four goals in his first eight league matches, including bagging a brace against Norwich in a 5-1 win.

However, he then went off the boil, scoring just once in his next 13 top-flight appearances, before suffering a serious knee injury on New Years' Day 2020, which kept him out of action for over a year.

Upon returning to Villa's first-team squad after that lengthy lay-off, he has not started a league game since, and his record at the club currently stands at six goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

1 of 10 Where did Ezri Konsa start his career? Charlton Brentford Leyton Orient Crystal Palace

Has his time at Villa been a disappointment?

There can be little doubt that Wesley's injury setback was a tough blow for the 6 foot 3 striker to deal with. Still, Villa will have hoped for more from him, particularly given how much they spent on the forward.

The Premier League outfit paid £22.5m for Wesley two years ago, making him their most expensive signing ever at the time. They have since broken this record by spending more money on four other players, including Ings and Watkins, but it seems that they had very high hopes for the Brazilian international.

Instead, he has contributed very little to Villa's rise up the table over the last couple of seasons, and is now set to be shipped out on loan.

News Now - Sport News