Chelsea fans are delighted to have Romelu Lukaku back on their books.

In fact, there's good reason to think that the Blues' recapture of one of the best number nines in the world could be the difference between them winning the Premier League title or not this season.

However, Chelsea's move for Lukaku hasn't been without criticism, particularly when you consider that the club and player had previously gone their separate ways back in 2014.

Chelsea and Lukaku's relationship

While, yes, Lukaku would have you believe that the divorce was largely his doing, you really do have to wonder why Chelsea didn't do more to keep him or at least offer him more opportunities.

As such, there is certainly an easy to joke to be made that Chelsea allowed Lukaku to leave as a 21 year old for just £28 million and bought him back when he was 28 years old for £97.5 million.

And it's a line of joviality that is perpetuated by Chelsea's recent penchant for prematurely signing players who would go on to become some of the best in the business.

Chelsea's unfortunate sales

The obvious examples have always been Lukaku, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne and while it's impossible to top those baffling case studies, the star-studded trio most certainly aren't alone.

Bearing that in mind, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to mark Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge by compiling an XI of players who similarly shouldn't have been let go by Chelsea.

We're not saying that each of these players went on to reach world-class status like Lukaku, but that the west London club probably wishes that they never went their separate ways so soon.

And yes, of course, there is an element of imagination required here because it's impossible to know the full ins and outs of each exit and whether or not Chelsea could ever have kept them around.

Chelsea's 'what could have been?' XI

That being said, be sure to put on your tinfoil hat and join us by checking the staggeringly good starting XI of players that Chelsea - in an ideal world - never would have let go in the first place.

GK: Neil Etheridge

Ok, ok, ok... look, there isn't really a goalkeeper that fits the criteria here, so we're having to post Cardiff City's Etheridge between the sticks out of necessity more than anything. Swiftly moving on...

RB: Juan Cuadrado

Right, now we're getting started. While, yes, Cuadrado looked like a fish out of water in the Premier League, flogging him after just 15 games hasn't aged well given his superb Juventus performances.

The Colombian has reinvented himself as one of the best right-backs in the world and who knows, maybe he could have done a sterling job for the Blues from the defensive flank.

CB: Nathan Ake

Considering that Ake played an underrated role in Chelsea's run to Premier League glory under Antonio Conte, it's crazy to think that he was sent packing to Bournemouth just a few weeks later.

Yes, he hasn't set the world alight at Manchester City, but there's no denying that he is a top Premier League defender and could have done a decent job as a back-up centre-back if nothing else.

CB: Declan Rice

This is a tad harsh on Chelsea, it must be said, but they must regret letting Rice go at 14 years old when he has since been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge for fees towering over £50 million.

LB: Filipe Luis

Like Cuadrado, there's scope to see exactly why Chelsea and Luis went their separate ways, but you've got to imagine that he would have come good had Jose Mourinho afforded him more games.

After all, it speaks volumes that in Luis was starting a Champions League final in his first season back at Atletico Madrid and came a Juanfran miss away from lifting 'Big Ears' against Real Madrid.

CM: Nemanja Matic

Matic is past his best now, but he still had a few more seasons of top-class performances by the time he swapped Chelsea for Manchester United in 2017, so his exit was most certainly premature.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne

There's not a whole lot to explain here other than the fact Mourinho should have seen more potential in a player who went on to become the undisputed number one in the Premier League.

CM: Juan Mata

Speaking of the 'Special One', it quickly became clear that Mourinho didn't see Mata in his plans at Chelsea despite the Spaniard winning back-to-back Player of the Year awards at the club.

And given the strong performances that he delivered in his early years at Old Trafford, there's certainly reason to think that Chelsea cut their nose off to spite their face by selling Mata.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Again, like De Bruyne, the proof really is in the pudding when it comes to Salah because his return to the Premier League brought with it two Golden Boots in two seasons at Liverpool. Ouch.

ST: Romelu Lukaku

Ah yes, the reason we're here. Chelsea can breath a sigh of relief that Lukaku is back on their books, but surely in Roman Abramovich's ideal world they wouldn't have sold him in the first place.

Besides, even though you can argue that Lukaku has never been better than he is now, we are talking about a prolific striker who already has more than 100 Premier League goals to his name.

LW: Thorgan Hazard

Yes, that's right, Hazard wasn't afforded a single minute of first-team action at Chelsea despite going on to shine for Borussia Dortmund and represent Belgium at World Cups and Euros.

Oh, and by the way, Hazard's goal-scoring record at Borussia Dortmund is uncannily similar to that of Christian Pulisic. One was let go for £5.9 million and the other was signed for £58 million.

If only, if only...

Ok, barring the reluctant selection of Etheridge, there's no denying that this team would have competed for the Premier League title if they had all played together in their prime.

No matter how many times we're reminded that Chelsea once had Salah and De Bruyne - arguably the best two players in the division - on their books, it doesn't feel any crazy in hindsight.

Marry that to the premature sales of Mata and Matic as well as the untapped potential of Rice and Hazard to see exactly why Chelsea should keep the back door at Cobham more tightly locked...

