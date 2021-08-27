Jake Paul and Tommy Fury clash at pre-fight press conference

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury had a heated exchange of words during yesterday's pre-fight press conference.

The American and the British fighters have been going at it over social media for weeks and were finally given the floor to say what they felt to each other to their faces, in what could lead to a future fight.

That being said, both Paul and Fury will have to get through their respective bouts at the weekend, with the Englishman taking on Anthony Taylor, while Paul goes up against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who has a decorated CV in MMA.

The feud between the two men intensified over the past few weeks after Paul made a personal jibe regarding Fury's girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, claiming that she had sent him a direct message back in 2018.

This led to Fury responding furiously stating that he would "break every bone in his face" for "every bad thing he has said (via Daily Mail).

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have heated argument

With this still fresh in the memory, both men took it upon themselves to take significant jibes at each other in an attempt to get under the other's skin.

Paul started (via YouTubeBoxingz) and didn't hold back:

"I am overlooking Tyron Woodley. You know, most people sit up here like Fury and he's like 'oh I have a tough opponent,' no. When I know what's going to happen, when I'm confident in my skill, I'm already thinking about the next opponent. Why do you think this guy [points to Fury] is sitting behind me right now?

Fury responded:

"Your time is coming pal. Don't mention my name out of that garbage mouth of yours."

Paul went onto state that boxing was an "easy sport", which we are sure many reading this would disagree. However, we do think he meant this from a business stance, rather than the sport itself.

It will be interesting to see if both men can get through their respective fights and, hopefully, see the two men go head to head, possibly in the UK, in the future.

