Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City: Major development in transfer saga now imminent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to reports from The Guardian, Manchester City are expected to table a transfer bid for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in 'the coming hours'.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Following Harry Kane's announcement that he would be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this summer, rumours of Ronaldo making a shock return to Manchester - this time with City - have quickly gathered pace.

Some sources claim the former Red Devils star has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions, however the prospect of City paying a fee for the 36-year-old has remained a sticking point.

But it now appears City may be about to cross that bridge, with The Guardian reporting that they are expecting to lodge a formal bid in the coming hours.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo still world-class?

Despite his age, it's hard to argue Ronaldo isn't still one of the best players in the world.

Last season the 6 foot 2 forward scored 36 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, despite Juventus enduring an underwhelming campaign by their own standards and only managing a fourth-place finish in Serie A.

The Portugal international followed that up by scoring the joint-most goals of anyone at Euro 2020 and accordingly winning the Golden Boot, with his single assist being the tie-breaker.

Is he the right fit for Man City?

Interestingly, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol recently claimed on Twitter that not everybody at the Etihad is convinced the club should be signing Ronaldo this summer.

That may seem outlandish considering his goalscoring ability, but it's worth considering the tactical impact of having a player like Ronaldo in the side.

At this stage in his career, the Portuguese is very much a static striker who conserves energy before popping up at crucial moments.

How exactly does that fit into Pep Guardiola's philosophy, which usually requires hard pressing from the front and fluidity throughout the attack?

Ultimately that remains to be seen, but Guardiola's typical playing style doesn't usually accommodate the type of centre-forward Ronaldo has become.

Could this deal still fall through?

Ronaldo has apparently asked to be sold this summer, so it seems he will be on the move somewhere.

But whether that will be to Manchester City still remains to be seen.

It has been suggested that Ronaldo could instead move to PSG, should Real Madrid wrap up a deal for one of their own prized assets in Kylian Mbappe.

So City are by no means the only destination for Ronaldo this summer and with the transfer window not closing until Tuesday, there's still time for the situation to change.

News Now - Sport News