QPR Transfer News: Hoops man edging closer to sealing switch to Championship rival

After experiencing a resurgence during the latter stages of the previous campaign, Queens Park Rangers have made a positive start to the new term under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

Currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions this season, the Hoops will be confident in their ability to secure a positive result in their clash with Coventry City tomorrow.

However, when you consider that the Sky Blues have managed to pick up nine points from their opening four league fixtures, QPR cannot afford to underestimate their opponents at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

During the summer transfer window, Warburton has made a host of alterations to his squad.

As well as drafting in some fresh faces, the QPR boss has also opted to part ways with a number of players.

This particular exodus could be set to continue if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to West London Sport, Todd Kane is now closing in on sealing a switch to Coventry after falling out of favour at QPR last season.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, a separate report from Football Insider earlier this month revealed that the Sky Blues were keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

With Coventry seemingly set to seal a deal for Kane, it will be intriguing to see how he will fare at the club.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Kane made 28 league appearances for QPR.

However, as a result of the form illustrated by Osman Kakay, the defender was forced to watch on from the sidelines in eight of the club's final nine games of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Kane recently fell further down the pecking order at QPR due to the arrival of Moses Odubajo, it is hardly a surprise that he is now seemingly on the verge of leaving the club.

This particular switch could potentially end up benefitting both parties.

By joining Coventry, Kane may be able to feature regularly at this level as he is no longer guaranteed regular first-team football at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Meanwhile, QPR could use the money generated from this sale to reinvest in their squad during the closing stages of the window.

Providing that the Hoops are able to maintain their consistency in the Championship this season, there is no reason why they cannot go on to thrive in Kane's absence.

