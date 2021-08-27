Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso has offered his thoughts on signing his new contract with Alpine that will keep him at the team for next season at least, with him hoping that 2022 is going to provide a level playing field and a shot at victories.

The two-time F1 world champion made his return to the sport at the beginning of this campaign and has certainly shown no signs of decline out on track, with some strong performances being registered.

Indeed, it's clear his motivation and appetite for racing remain as high as ever and that is reflected i him signing a new deal for next season with his current team.

Reflecting on the agreement and looking ahead to next season and the sweeping regulation changes, Fernando had this to say in his pre-Belgian Grand Prix press conference on Thursday:

"I'm very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022.

"I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon.

"It's been a tricky season for everyone, but we've shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression.

"We're targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1. I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that.

"I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine."

Clearly, Fernando is enjoying his time with the former Renault outfit and, if they can put together a strong car next season, you wouldn't rule him out from making a return to the podium and top step.

