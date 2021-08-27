Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time and someone who was extremely feared during his time.

Hence, it's no surprise that people can be easily intimidated by him, at least UFC president Dana White will agree to this.

Back in 2014, a video of Tyson and White on a private jet surfaced and it's something that will certainly be hard to forget.

In the video, 'Iron Mike' taps the current UFC boss on the shoulder, telling him to vacate his seat. White, seemingly intimidated, quickly gets away from the seat and allows Tyson to sit and enjoy the rest of the journey.

This was a prank but was quite entertaining and one that many will not forget despite it happening seven years back.

One of the greatest fighters ever, Tyson had an illustrious yet controversial career which saw him win several titles. He retired in 2005 but has still been very active in the sport and often takes part in exhibition fights.

The last time Tyson was seen in the ring was back in 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. No one knows when we will see Iron Mike in another exhibition bout but he did say a few months back that his opponent will be Lennox Lewis.

Tyson's trainer Rafael Cordeiro said that his next fight will take place in September, stating: "We continue training. He’s an athlete and is always training, hitting pads here in the gym.

"I think we’re going to have something in September. I don’t know who because his company Legends Only League is working on it and negotiating a TV deal so they can announce a schedule, but we’re training. We’ll be fighting in September.”

Even at the age of 55, Tyson trains regularly and fans would certainly love to see one of boxing's all time greats to be back in the ring soon enough.

