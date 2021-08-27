Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Jamaican 100m star runs third fastest time in history

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the third fastest 100m time in history as she won the latest Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 34-year-old clocked a time of 10.60, finishing ahead of compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Twice an Olympic champion, Thompson-Herah won her second successive 100m gold in Tokyo and registered a 10.64 in Lausanne –– the fastest losing time in the event’s history.

Having burst onto the scene at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, this was Fraser-Pryce’s quickest ever 100m time and proves the veteran still has plenty more to give.

The Jamaican has announced her retirement after the 2022 World Championships and there is every chance she could finish her glistening career on a high.

It’s been a remarkable career for Fraser-Pryce, who has won eight Olympic medals and 11 World Championship honours.

As a junior, she has admitted to being lazy and unfocused but has transformed into one of the most dedicated athletes in the world, with a career spanning more than 13 years so far.

And still, even at 34 years of age, the Jamaican believes she can run faster.

“Believe it or not, I have still not run my best pace –– I know there is more to give,” she stressed.

"I still need to work further on perfecting my technique. There will be more from me this season. My goal is to break into the 10.50-range."

Meanwhile, Thompson-Herah is edging closer to breaking Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49 seconds.

The 29-year-old ran a 10.54 last week in Eugene, Oregon, but insists there is no desire to break Griffith-Joyner’s record.

"My body is feeling tired after a long season and especially after having done a personal-best four times in a month," she said.

"I have no plans to break the world record and I never thought of getting so close. I am simply going to continue working hard, finish this season strong and come back even stronger next season."

Thompson-Herah’s rivalry with Fraser-Pryce has emerged as one of the most fascinating duels in athletics. And as next year’s World Championships edge closer, the pair are both continuing to improve.

