Warhammer 40,000 Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay And More

Frontier is heating up the development of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters and we have everything you need to know prior to release.

The first Chaos Gate edition of Warhammer 40,000 was released all the way back in 1998 - over 20 years later and Frontier is releasing a new version - Daemonhunters.

The original video game was set in the gothic science fiction backdrop of the Games Workshop game system Warhammer 40,000; players control different squads of Ultramarines under the leadership of 'Captain Kruger'.

This new release is a turn-based role-playing game, You lead the Grey Knights - one of the secret chapters of Space Marines from the Warhammers 40,000 universe.

It is interesting to see what developments Frontier are making for this new and improved version. We have already been treated to trailers, gameplay footage and screenshots to build up the excitement.

Gaming fans across the world will be eagerly anticipating the release of this upcoming RPG and that could be sooner than you think.

Here is everything you need to know about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters:

Release Date

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters has been confirmed to be released in 2022.

An official date has not been announced yet; when this information becomes available, we will keep you updated.

Trailer

A teaser trailer has been released to get the gaming community excited for what is to come.

The teaser is just under one minute long, providing fans with just enough to keep them enticed. You can watch the teaser trailer down below.

On Thursday 26th August 2021, Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters released a cinematic trailer at Gamescom to show off in-play footage to fans across the globe.

You can also find the cinematic trailer down below:

Gameplay

It has been confirmed that gameplay footage of Warhammer 40k Chaos Gate Daemonhunters will be coming in September 2021, so stay tuned for that as we will keep this page updated when this is released.

Here are some screenshots from the gameplay, courtesy of Eurogamer:

So, what are you most looking forward to about Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters? We are set to see an abundance of exciting content over the next few months as we draw closer to the game's official release.

Any updates surrounding this game, we will update this hub page accordingly to ensure you do not miss out on any of the new information and content!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

