Formula 1 returns to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend as the Belgian Grand Prix takes centre stage to kick-off the start of the second half of the campaign.

The famous old circuit has thrown up some brilliant races over the years and, with the 2021 title battle proving particularly engrossing, there's a real hope that this weekend will see another classic.

Ahead of it all, here are five questions we need answers to...

Are Mercedes truly on top?

Mercedes are back on top in the Constructors' standings and Hamilton leads the Drivers' standings but they have obviously benefitted from Red Bull have two forgettable weekends in the last two rounds.

Hopefully, we can see the pair going head-to-head without incident this time out and really get a gauge of who has the high ground currently in the title race.

How will Max respond?

A lot of this season has gone well for Max Verstappen but the last two races have seen him lose his lead in the championship and, naturally, the response to that will be fascinating.

Such setbacks make or break title challenges and with three races back-to-back in the coming weeks, he'll be eager to get back on track.

What can Esteban Ocon do?

Few will expect Ocon to win this weekend as well, of course, but he's on a high after winning in Hungary and it'll be fascinating to watch him with a spring in his step.

He'd been in a little bit of a lull in the races prior after a bright start to the campaign so hopefully this victory energises him to help Alpine kick-off this portion of the season well.

Will weather have its say?

Wet conditions and Spa go hand in hand and it seems quite likely that we're going to see, at points this weekend, showers whilst cars are on track.

There's a chance that we'll see rain during the race on Sunday and that always makes for further excitement - we'll just have to see what unfolds if the heavens do open.

Who's going to build momentum?

The season resumes and it's a great chance for teams and drivers to reset and fully focus on the remaining races, forgetting what has gone before.

Some will look for a fresh run of better results, whilst others will be eager to improve even further on good starts - we'll see who's used the summer best to really refocus on their goals this campaign.

