Call of Duty Warzone Season 6: What is the release date?

Call of Duty Warzone Season 6 will be next on the agenda and fans of the series are already turning their attention to what could be on the horizon.

With huge segments of the gaming community getting well and truly stuck into Season 5 and galavanting around Verdansk, Raven Software are lining up what will be the final send-off for the fictional Ukrainian city.

That's right. Season 7 will see a new map added to the fold, with the developers making preparations for the iconic map to go out with a bang.

While it is early days regarding Season 6, there is no harm in looking ahead in regards to what gamers can expect. But more importantly, when the new content will be available.

How will Verdansk be seen off? Will there be a seismic in-game event? Will any new characters be added? These are just a number of questions that players will be asking.

Warzone Season 6 Release Date

At this time, it has not officially been confirmed by Raven Software regarding when Season 6 will be released. However, we do suspect that it could launch around 6th October 2021 after looking at when Season 5 is expected to end.

Of course, this could change at any stage and with Vanguard set to release in November, we could have to put up with Season 5 a bit longer and could be released around the same time.

This is all speculation at this stage, and as mentioned above, we are still awaiting the official announcement from the game's developers.

But fear not! We will provide all relevant updates as soon as they become available in due course, so stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled!

