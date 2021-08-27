W Series: Heineken reveals sponsorship deal with UEFA and racing brand

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Heineken has announced a multi-year partnership with two major women's sports – football and motor racing.

The Dutch beer brand will support the UEFA Women’s Champions League and the 2022 and 2025 UEFA Women's EUROs, as well as the highest tier of women's single-seater track racing, the W Series.

This deal will bring further exposure to the world of women's sport while bringing unique opportunities for the brand as well.

A new feature film has also been released, starring ambassadors Thierry Henry and David Coulthard, alongside Chelsea FC's Pernille Harder and Melanie Leupolz, plus Jamie Chadwick and Naomi Schiff of W Series Racing.

European women's football

Heineken's partnership with the Champions League and the EUROs will run until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Additional ticketing, hospitality, branding, and pouring opportunities will be made available for supporters, as well as the introduction of new digital fan activations including the Heineken Goal of the Round.

Providing the ever-vocal and supportive football community with new ways to have their say will be a very welcome addition to European nights.

During the 2021 Champions League, fans got to see Barcelona make history by becoming the first ever Spanish side to win the title. The European stage is where magic unfolds and some of the world's best talent is showcased.

W Series

In just its second season, the W Series has become hugely popular among motor racing fans.

The championship revealed its partnership with Formula 1 earlier this year – racing on the world's biggest circuits as part of the tournament's undercard for the 2021 term.

The Heineken deal begins on Saturday for the fifth race of the season, the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Similar to the brand's digital activation in football, the W Series will encourage fans to vote on the Heineken Star of the Track, as well as promoting the When You Drive Never Drink initiative to keep drivers safe behind the wheel.

The popular alcohol-free beverage Heineken 0.0 will be the company's focus for trackside branding.

Having another globally popular brand supporting two trailblazing women's sports will only encourage further deals along the line as the ripple effect continues.

