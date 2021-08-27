Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas were paired together for the driver press conferences at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday, with schedulers obviously keen to get the pair to answer questions on their respective futures.

It's widely expected that one of the two will be partnering Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season in Formula 1 but, as yet, it is not clear who will be getting the nod.

Indeed, some had perhaps thought over the summer break we'd be getting an answer to this particular question but it seems as though there's a little longer we're going to have to wait for official news.

Indeed, both were pretty coy with their comments on Thursday, with them obviously eager to avoid getting drawn into more speculative chat than has been made already.

On the topic, Bottas said:

"There's no news to share yet.

"Who knows. Maybe I know something, maybe I don't, but like I said, there's no news to share."

Before Russell added:

"No news to share at this stage.

"Obviously in discussions over the summer break but there's nothing to announce one way or another this weekend and probably not next weekend either, to be honest.

"It's no problem. Do things right rather than quickly, let's say."

We're clearly not far away from learning who will get the other Mercedes seat for 2022 and there's probably a chance the pair know pretty much where they are heading, we're just waiting for official news.

