Destiny 2 Redeem Codes For Free Items (September 2021)

Destiny 2 releases new redeem codes each month that you can use to unlock free items and rewards - here are the latest for September 2021.

With these codes, the main attraction is Emblems; these are extremely popular among the Destiny 2 community as these cosmetic items allow you to add to your guardian's armour.

Along with Emblems, these monthly redeem codes can be used for Shaders and other Destiny 2 items. Shaders can be used to dye your armour, which is another popular feature in-game.

Currently in Season 15, Destiny 2 is one of the most played games on the market. Content creators on streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube have increased the game's popularity and the number of players increases by the day.

Here is everything you need to know about Destiny 2 Redeem Codes for this month (September 2021):

Destiny 2 Redeem Codes - Emblems (September 2021)

We are still waiting for the release of the September Emblem codes. Check back here each day to make sure you do not miss out on the latest codes to unlock free items and rewards!

Destiny 2 Redeem Codes - Shaders (September 2021)

As with the Emblem codes, we are waiting for the Shader codes for September. We will keep you update frequently so make sure you keep this page saved for any changes!

How to Redeem Destiny 2 Codes

When it comes to using these codes, it is a simple process for gamers to follow. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Destiny 2 codes:

1. Head over to the Bungie website and click on the 'code redemption' tab.

2. Choose the platform you use and sign in to your account.

3. Input the code you want to use and click the 'redeem' button. Make sure all of your details are correct before you proceed.

4. You are done! Your Emblems will appear straight away in your collections tab; however, you will need to collect your Shaders from the Tower's Shader Kiosk.

Destiny 2 Codes From Last Month (August 2021)

Here is a list of all of the Destiny 2 redeem codes from August:

Emblems

7D4-PKR-MD7 - Sequence Flourish

- Sequence Flourish JYN-JAA-Y7D - Galilean Excursion

- Galilean Excursion RA9-XPH-6KJ - Cryonautics

- Cryonautics 7LV-GTK-T7J - Future in Shadow

- Future in Shadow X9F-GMA-H6D - The Unimagined Plane

- The Unimagined Plane A7L-FYC-44X - Flames of Forgotten Truth

- Flames of Forgotten Truth JDT-NLC-JKM - Ab Aeterno

- Ab Aeterno N3L-XN6-PXF - The Reflective Proof

- The Reflective Proof 7CP-94V-LFP - Lone Focus, Jagged Edge

- Lone Focus, Jagged Edge FJ9-LAM-67F - Binding Focus

- Binding Focus 7F9-767-F74 - Sign of the Finite

- Sign of the Finite X4C-FGX-MX3 - Note of Conquest

- Note of Conquest 3VF-LGC-RLX - Insula Thesauraria

- Insula Thesauraria JD7-4CM-HJG - Illusion of Light

- Illusion of Light JNX-DMH-XLA - Field of Light

- Field of Light 7LV-GTK-T7J - Future in Shadow

- Future in Shadow YRC-C3D-YNC - A Classy Order/Spicy Ramen Emblem

Shaders

RXC-9XJ-4MH - Oracle 99

- Oracle 99 7MM-VPD-MHP - Double Banshee

You can keep up to date with all of the latest gaming news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

