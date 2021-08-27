Tottenham Transfer News: Harry Kane's next step after failed Manchester City move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to the Evening Standard, Harry Kane wants an improved deal at Tottenham Hotspur after conceding defeat in his push to sign for Manchester City.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Despite talk of Manchester City being set to table a final bid for the Tottenham star this week, Kane unexpectedly announced on Wednesday via his Twitter account that he would not be leaving the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

The England captain told his followers on social media: "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

Could Kane now sign a new contract at Tottenham?

Despite being described as 'angry' and 'deeply upset' by The Telegraph, the Evening Standard claim the 28-year-old is now seeking new terms in north London.

The primary objective for Kane would be to raise his earnings to around £400k per week to reflect Tottenham's £160m valuation, but it is also suggested he could look to include a release clause in any new deal.

The Evening Standard claim Spurs intend to play hardball, however, as there is still six years left on his contract, while Daniel Levy would look to further increase the length of Kane's deal as part of negotiations.

Could agreeing to a release clause be a good thing for Tottenham?

The idea of interested parties being able to whisk away Kane at any given moment by simply meeting a release clause may at first seem like a bad idea.

Daniel Levy has proven this summer how difficult he is to work with and agreeing a release clause for Kane would take away his ability to negotiate the best possible deal for Tottenham's biggest talent, based on not only his world-class status but also the specific contexts of each bid.

For example, selling Kane to a foreign club would be less detrimental to Tottenham's Premier League objectives than him joining another side in the division, so perhaps Levy would be willing to part with him for less if Barcelona or Real Madrid came calling.

Likewise, as discussed in The Athletic, Levy reportedly felt Tottenham would never get full value for Kane this summer during a transfer window financially affected by the global crisis.

At the same time, agreeing to a specific release clause would at least put the issue of Kane's future in black and white and give Tottenham a very simple line to draw in the sand.

Rather than airing dirty laundry in public, like Kane arguably did this summer during his interview with Gary Neville, Spurs can tell the media that any clubs wanting to sign their star striker will need to pay his release clause.

The fee involved would also need to be deemed satisfactory by Kane and his representatives as it would be included in his contract, making any future requests to leave essentially null and void.

Of course, it all comes down to how much the release clause would be worth and whether a fee can be agreed that all parties are happy with.

