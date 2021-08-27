Wolves Transfer News: Internal agreement set to be reached at Molineux

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves teenager Luke Matheson is expected to commit his future to the Premier League club, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Matheson?

The right-back joined Wolves from Rochdale back in January 2020, and his current deal at Molineux expires next summer.

However, O'Rourke has reported that Matheson is going to extend his contract with the club shortly.

On Friday morning, O'Rourke wrote on Twitter: "Wolves youngster Luke Matheson is set to sign a new contract at Molineux."

What has Matheson achieved in his career so far?

Despite being just 18 years of age, Matheson already had some solid experience of playing at senior level.

Prior to joining Wolves. he made 23 league appearances for Rochdale in League One, with 20 of those coming in 2019/20, when he scored one goal and provided two assists for the side.

Arguably his career highlight came in that campaign as well, when he scored an equalising goal against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup which took the tie to penalties, as Rochdale came desperately close to pulling off a major shock.

He was then sent out on loan to get some more game time in England's third tier in the second half of last season, as he played two games for Ipswich.

Matheson has also gained international recognition, representing England at Under-17 and Under-18 level, indicating that he is a fine prospect.

Is he going to head out on loan again this season?

That seems to be the plan.

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers recently reported for The Athletic that Wolves are trying to secure Matheson a temporary move away in order for the full-back to continue to get minutes under his belt so that he can keep progressing.

How soon could he break into Wolves' first-team squad?

Given that he is set to be sent out on loan, it appears unlikely that Matheson will feature in Wolves' first-team squad this season.

The Midlands-based club currently have experienced international Nelson Semedo to cover the right-back spot in the team, while former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever is a reliable back-up option for this position.

Still, Matheson has an opportunity to impress this year at another club if he does wrap up a temporary switch away from Wolves.

If he can perform well over the next 12 months, it might not be too long before he is knocking on the door of breaking into the first-team squad at Molineux.

