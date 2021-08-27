Everton Transfer News: Rafa Benitez makes surprise claim about PSG target Richarlison

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has claimed that Everton are not interested in selling Richarlison in the final days of the transfer window.

What's the latest transfer news involving Richarlison?

It was reported earlier this week that Richarlison, who is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, is being lined-up as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG, who is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Journalist Dean Jones has since stated that PSG are pushing ahead with their plans to tempt Richarlison away from Goodison Park.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday morning: "PSG are moving forward with talks over getting Richarlison to replace Mbappe.

"Discussions are active over potential terms."

What has Benitez said about Richarlison?

Despite Jones' update on Richarlison potentially leaving Everton, Benitez was in defiant mood in his press conference ahead of his side's clash with Brighton this weekend.

He has boldly claimed that Everton have no intention of selling the 24-year-old forward.

As reported by journalist Andy Hunter on Twitter, Benitez said: "We are not considering selling him. He's our player, he's happy here and hopefully he'll score a lot of goals for us this season."

What is Richarlison's record at Everton?

The Brazilian forward has been a consistent performer for the Toffees since arriving on Merseyside in 2018.

He netted 13 goals in each of his first two Premier League campaigns with the club, establishing himself as one of the side's main attacking threats. His numbers dipped slightly last season when he managed just seven top-flight goals but he has still made a very positive impression at Goodison Park.

In 121 appearances for Everton in all competitions, he has netted 43 times and provided 10 assists.

Could Benitez's words prove to be unwise?

Possibly.

There are still four days left of the transfer window, and PSG certainly have the financial muscle to table a bid that Everton can't afford to turn down.

The French side have already managed to pull off a number of major signings this summer, including adding Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos to their squad, while Euro 2020 winner Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been drafted in. This has shown that they tend to get the players that they really want.

If they step up their pursuit of Richarlison, it could become very difficult for Everton to fend them off, meaning that there remains a distinct possibility that the attacker could still leave before the end of the month.

