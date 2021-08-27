Starfield: New images leaked from 2018 build

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New images have been leaked online of Bethesda's upcoming creation Starfield, a game that is generating huge curiosity.

The developers that brought us the Fallout series are taking the fans of theirs in an all-new direction, trying their hand at a space-themed game for the first time which is set 300 years in the future.

Exclusive to Xbox Series X/S and PC, Starfield will provide a next-generation gaming experience that is set to cater to those wanting the best that technology can possibly offer.

While those hungry for Starfield will have to wait some time until the game is released, the occasional trailer and leaks have dropped while there is still little information to go off at this time.

However, more images were unveiled as gamers are starting to digest what they might be able to expect in Starfield.

Read more: Starfield: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Size, Switch, PS5, Latest News and Everything You Need To Know

Starfield Leaks

Thanks to a user on Reddit, we got to see all-new images that showcase what players can expect in Starfield.

These were taken from the 2018 build of the game and as you can see, the photo showcases an interior with clipping terrain, so it seems, and new angles of an already-leaked ship.

You may be thinking that this doesn't necessarily tell us much, and you would be right. The caption on the image stated: "Guy who posted it said the red circle shows "the source". I don't know what it means."

These red markings can also be seen in the second image. Whether "the source" represents the weak point of the ship, its source of power or something else, remains to be seen.

Starfield continues to attract curiosity - especially those that love sci-fi games. We suspect that it will continue to do so right up until its estimated release date of November 2022.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News