Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer shares transfer update on 32-year-old

Birmingham City will be looking to back up their recent 5-0 victory over Luton Town by producing a positive performance against Barnsley tomorrow.

The Blues ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this particular clash at Oakwell as their display last weekend was spectacular.

Currently eighth in the Championship, the Blues could potentially move above the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City in the standings if they seal another three points on their travels.

With the transfer window set to close next week, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer decides to make any further alterations to his squad.

The 44-year-old has already drafted in a host of fresh faces this summer as he looks to build a squad which is capable of pushing on in the second-tier.

However, whilst Birmingham could still be in the market for potential incomings, Bowyer may need to resolve the future of one of his players in the coming days.

Making reference to Adam Clayton, who has yet to make an appearance for the club this season, the Blues boss has revealed that the midfielder is currently attracting interest from elsewhere.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail ahead of his side's meeting with Barnsley about the 32-year-old, Bowyer said: "I think there’s a little bit of interest in Adam [Clayton], he is another we will have to see.

"It has to be right for the club because no-one really does us many favours so it works both ways.

"We have got four-five days left I am sure there will be some movement."

After being limited to just 16 appearances in all competitions last season, Clayton was not given a shirt number by Birmingham ahead of the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Clayton is clearly not a part of Bowyer's long-term vision for Birmingham, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the midfielder moves on to pastures new.

Although the former Middlesbrough man knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level due to the fact that he has played 325 Championship games during his career, his performances last season were particularly underwhelming.

Clayton only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.16 in the second-tier as he struggled for consistency.

If the midfielder does depart in the coming days, Birmingham could potentially use the money generated from his sale to reinvest in their squad.

